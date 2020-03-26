Robb Recommends: Jet Set Jewelry That Keeps Your Favorite Destinations Close

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

I first discovered Jet Set Candy back in 2015, about a year after it was launched by former L’Oréal creative director / Rhode Island School of Design-trained designer / avid traveler Nicole Parker King, who thought of the idea while searching for souvenirs in Sri Lanka. As a frequent traveler myself, I was drawn to the line’s destination-inspired pendants, bracelets, rings and more, particularly the passport stamp- and luggage tag-style charms emblazoned with airport codes from hundreds of spots around the globe. For my first cluster of necklace charms, I chose to group the cities in which I was born, grew up, and have lived the longest; for my second, I picked overseas cities in which I have briefly lived or have spent a lot of time.

And while the necklaces have not always been in my regular rotation these last couple of years, I have found myself turning back to them now as a way to honor those places I love, and can’t currently visit. With Jet Set Candy just releasing a new pendant online this week—with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Doctors Without Borders though March 31st—it’s also a perfect time to pick up some new pieces.

Along with the new heart world maps on chains (available in silver, gold and rose gold), find Color Compass Charms and stackable colored enamel “travel quote” rings (to brighten up these dreary days), and—coming out closer to Mother’s Day—a new solid gold Slim Infinity Bracelet that’s a bit more delicate (and lower priced) than the current $2,000 Solid Gold Infinity Link Charm Bracelet. From Anguilla (airport code AXA) to Kilimanjaro (JRO), Milan (MXP) to the greater New York area, you’re sure to find your favorite getaways—or your hometown—on the Jet Set Candy map.

Buy Now: $58+