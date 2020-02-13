Robb Recommends: A Smart Headband That Helps You Sleep Better While Traveling

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Whether traveling for work or fun, the factors involved—the hassles, the time zone changes, the disrupted sleep—can throw our overall wellness out of whack. Aimed at grounding the body, centering and calming a busy mind and encouraging you to feel present, mediation can help get things back in balance; while you’re not supposed to fall asleep during a meditation session, it can also help promote a more restful or deeper snooze come bedtime. Launched in January, the Muse S device aims to make meditating and sleeping while traveling easy by featuring a more comfortable design (so you can use it while lying down), award-winning neurofeedback tech, and new Go-to-Sleep programs that react to your body and mind—all of which came in handy on my recent 20-hour journey to Asia.

Like the two earlier Muse models, the Muse S harnesses research-grade EEG technology that responds to the neuro- and biofeedback we put out, ensuring the most customized and effective experience; essentially, it “reads” your brain activity, heart rate, breathing, and body movements, then tailors the corresponding guided meditations accordingly. The latest model is also the most travel-friendly, thanks to an improved fit, better signal quality, and the use of a more plush, breathable material that is comfortable both when sitting and lying down. Other features include the ability to see your data and use it to set better goals and improve your practice.

Once placed snugly on your forehead, the device interacts with the content on the Muse app, which includes new Go-to-Sleep Journeys (with names like “Enchanted Forest” or “Underwater World”) that blend voice guidance and biofeedback soundscapes. As the device gets feedback from you, each soundscape gets layered in real time to best reflect your current needs. Luckily, I had downloaded the app and some content before my first 11-hour flight, so was able to use the device on the plane to help decompress and sleep, and then again when jet-lag took its toll in Thailand. Each time, the meditations seemed to sense exactly what I needed in that moment, helping me to feel centered in the new environment—and then putting me out like a light. In addition to the Go-to-Sleep Journey you can purchase a monthly or yearly Guide Meditation subscription to access a library of over 300 meditations from renowned teachers, plus sleep-friendly soundscapes, goal-oriented sessions (to target specific issues like stress), hacks for better sleep and more.

