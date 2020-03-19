Robb Recommends: New Sandals Inspired By Jackie Kennedy’s Trip to Capri

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

During a 1960 trip to the island of Capri, then-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fell in love with a pair of flat leather sandals she picked up in a local shop and wore them throughout her trip—as chronicled in an array of paparazzi shots. Upon her return to the States, Jackie asked a Palm Beach cobbler to craft a sandal featuring some of the elements of that Italian shoe, like the whip stitching and a rondelle flourish, and to produce it for her in an array of colors. That request led to the creation of the now-iconic, still-handmade Jack Rogers sandal by the Jack Rogers company, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this week. In honor of that milestone, the brand has launched the new Jackie sandal that more directly reflects Mrs. Kennedy’s original shoes—and that offers a bit of Italian style and sunshine in these challenging times.

Available in an array of eye-catching colors, from crisp white and au-naturel cork to shimmering metallics, the Jackie sandal is made of soft, luxe leathers and features the stitched embellishments and scalloped silhouette found in the archival Capri pair. (The Jackie is also being launched in four spin-off versions: Jackie Gladiator, Jackie Demi Wedge, Jackie Mid Wedge and Jackie Heel.) In addition to unveiling this new style, the company is also introducing eco-friendly versions of its classic Jack Rogers sandals created using sustainable methods and materials (like chrome- and metal-free leathers) and reduced packaging. Under the leadership of CEO Lydia Park Luis, a longtime fashion industry vet, the heritage brand is entering its seventh decade with lots of new ideas—while still paying tribute to the Italian slip-ons that started it all.

