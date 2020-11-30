This Glass-Domed Train Will Transport You From the Rockies to the Red Rocks in Luxury

They’re back.

A slew of luxe new locomotives are resurrecting the charm and majesty of old-school train travel, and the latest entry comes courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer. The family-owned Canadian outfit has unveiled a glass-domed train that will chauffeur you across the scenic Southwest in luxury.

This marks Rocky Mountaineer’s first train tour in the United States, and it’s a real humdinger. The Rockies to the Red Rocks route was several years in the making and is set in the region where train travel began, according to the company. The two-day jaunt follows a historic rail route from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah, and offers spectacular vistas. Think vast canyons, mesmerizing deserts and towering hoodoos.

“This region, with its magnificent scenery, national parks, vast opportunities to explore, will delight millions,” Peter Armstrong, founder of Rocky Mountaineer, said in a statement.

The trip is broken up by an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. This idyllic town is renowned for its unmatched Rocky Mountain vistas and soothing hot springs, which make it the perfect place to unwind mid-trip.

Of course, the real triumph are the spacious glass-domed cars, allowing you to be fully immersed in the spectacular scenery while you ride. For dinner, you’ll be treated to five-star service and the very best regional cuisine. Opt for the SilverLeaf Plus package and you’ll also get access to the lounge car where you can enjoy signature cocktails.

As with all of Rocky Mountaineer’s trips, passengers will take in the route’s striking vistas by day and stay in luxe hotels by night. This ensures you get an uninterrupted 40 winks.

Prices for the two-day trip start at $1,250 per person, including a one-night hotel stay. The Rockies to the Red Rocks route is set to open in August 2021 and the company is planning for 40 departures between August 15 and October 23, 2021.

If Canada is more your style, Rocky Mountaineer also offers three rail routes between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper. We’ll let you choo-choose.