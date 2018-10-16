VIP Experience in Rome Is an Art-History Buff’s Dream

There are plenty of over-the-top ways to get your arts and culture fix in Rome—from scoring a private after-hours tour of the Vatican’s extensive collections to checking into a grande dame hotel brimming with renaissance originals (or, if you prefer more modern art, something like the new Rooms of Rome). But for true art-history buffs, Restoring Caravaggio, the latest VIP tour from luxury operator Roma Experience, offers a once-in-a-lifetime look into the city’s rich visual history as well as the artisans using cutting-edge technology to preserve it.

As the name suggests, the three-hour-long tour (from about $280 per person) focuses on Caravaggio’s prolific catalogue of baroque art dotted throughout Rome. The itinerary kicks off with a look at his pieces in situ, starting in the Piazza del Popolo, where an expert guide will walk the small group of guests back to the early 17th century when the two Caravaggio masterpieces—Crucifixion of Saint Peter (1601) and Conversion on the Way to Damascus (1601)—that adorn the sweeping walls of the Cerasi Chapel in Santa Maria del Popolo were produced. From there, they’ll make the quick walk down to the church of St. Augustine in Piazza Navona, which is home to Caravaggio’s Madonna dei Pellegrini (also known as the Madonna de Loreto)—one of the artist’s most beloved and, at the time of its completion, controversial works. In addition to highlighting Caravaggio’s ability to push religious art into a more human and thereby more relatable (hence the controversy) level, this particular piece puts the careful work of the Merlini-Storti Restoration Lab on full display, giving guests a taste of where they will soon be headed.

After ducking into the nearby St. Louis of the French to see some of Caravaggio’s most famous works—Call of St. Matthew (1599–1600) and Martyrdom of St. Matthew (1599–1600) included—guests will be granted exclusive access to the workshops at Merlini-Storti. Founded in 1989 by Valeria Merlini and Daniela Storti, the lab has made a name for itself as one of the most important restorers in Italy by carefully coaxing large-scale projects such as Caravaggio’s Madonna dei Pellegrini, works by Tintoretto, and the Raphael frescoes that adorn the papal apartments back to their original opulence. There, guests will discover how painstaking the sometimes-controversial art of restoration can be (see Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi as a prime example), watching artisans as they clean the yellowing veneers off of centuries-old paintings—an exhausting process that can only be done after extensive testing to find the precise chemical that will strip it off without damaging the priceless work underneath.

Guests will also get to help re-create the colors used on the original paintings centuries ago so that restorers can repair faded patches—and if they are very lucky, they’ll watch as the experts place famous paintings under X-ray machines to uncover what hides under centuries of decay and less-carefully executed restoration attempts. Both the expert guide and the seasoned Merlini-Storti restorers will be on hand to answer any questions guests may have about the intricate process—and to give them an up-close-and-personal look at some of the masterpieces currently on deck to be brought back to life by their careful hands.