This Private Jet Tour of the Americas Takes You From the Atacama Desert to the Glaciers of Newfoundland

If you want to see the best parts of the Western Hemisphere without lifting a finger, Safrans du Monde has you covered.

The French travel agency, which specializes in custom itineraries, has partnered with all-business-class airline La Compagnie to design a new all-inclusive Grand Tour of the Americas. Running from April 26 to May 11, the luxury trip will allow travelers to explore the vast North and South American continents aboard a cushy private jet.

Over the course of 17 days, travelers will make seven stops to visit breathtaking natural wonders that run the gamut from the glaciers of Patagonia to the salt plains of Chile’s Atacama desert. You’ll also get a chance to tango in Buenos Aires, explore the impressive religious monuments of Peru and trace history in Boston. What’s more, the one-of-a-kind itinerary comprises a handful of stellar destinations, such as Costa Rica and Newfoundland, that are not usually found on the typical private jet tours.

You’ll travel in the utmost comfort, too, aboard one of La Compagnie’s new A321neo jets. Each aircraft is equipped with just 76 full-flat sleeper seats that come fitted with a plush mattress topper for forty winks. While up in the air, you’ll have access to a state-of-the-art entertainment system and unlimited WiFi to keep you entertained. You’ll also enjoy a curated French menu and a selection of wines and Champagne handpicked by a sommelier.

The best part is that you’ll skip all the rigmarole of regular commercial flights in favor of a seamless, premium travel experience. Safrans du Mondes offers the journey at two different levels. Priced at $37,500 per person, the basic package includes all your flights, hotels, meals, visits and more. Starting at $52,500 per person, the premium package, meanwhile, comes with priority boarding and seating at the front of the jet, along with first class onboard service, stays at higher-end hotels (like Explora Atacama and Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica) and exclusive experiences designed for intimate groups. You can also upgrade your trip with special activities created especially for you—a helicopter flight or a private tour, for instance.

The Grand Tour of the Americas begins and ends in Paris. For more information and the full schedule, peruse the itinerary here.

