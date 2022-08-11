And Just Like That, You Can Rent Sarah Jessica Parker’s Chic Hamptons Pad for the Weekend

Carrie Bradshaw may be the ultimate Manhattanite, but Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of the Hamptons.

The acclaimed American actress, who played Carrie in the hit ‘90s TV series Sex and the City, owns a chic seaside oasis on the east end of Long Island that is available to rent for a two-night getaway this August via Booking.com.

Located in Amagansett, the quaint 1940s beach cottage is just a few steps from the shoreline of a secluded private beach in the Dunes. Parker and her A-lister partner, Matthew Broderick, personally decorated the three-bedroom abode with eclectic vintage pieces they have collected over the years. The couple also turned the leafy backyard into an entertainer’s paradise.

“When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property’s close proximity to the beach,” Parker said in a statement.

Of course, the 1,200-square-foot residence comes with a few perks for SATC fans, including a fridge filled with some of SJP’s favorite snacks and a bar stocked with her Thomas Ashbourne Cosmopolitans. In addition, you’ll get to peruse a closet full of Parker’s heels and take home a pair of pumps from her eponymous footwear line.

To top it off, SJP has curated an array of activities to showcase the charming historic town of Amagansett. You’ll start the day with a cup of joe from Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee, then take a shopping trip to Amagansett Square. You’ll also have reservations at celeb favorites Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll. To top it off, you’ll visit Amber Waves Farm and have a full sun-soaked day at the beach. Transport to and from each activity is all taken care of, too.

“We’ve worked hard to make the space a perfect, cozy getaway by the beach, and hope our guests love the Hamptons experience as much as our family does,” the actress added.

The two-night stay will take place from Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28. The package is priced at just $19.98—for the unversed, 1998 is the year Sarah landed her breakout role as Carrie. Bookings will open on Tuesday, August 23 at 12 pm ET on a first-come, first-served basis.

That’s your summer vacay sorted.

