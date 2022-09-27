These Eco-Friendly Residences in the Bahamas Come With a Fleet of Solar-Powered Catamarans

Why choose between a luxury yacht trip and an idyllic island getaway when you can have both?

Silent Yachts, a noted purveyor of solar-powered catamarans that recently rebranded as Silent Group, has opened a new one-of-a-kind residential resort in the Bahamas for seafarers looking to revitalize at a private oasis while out on the water. Located on Elizabeth Island just 10 minutes from Exuma, Ki’ama Bahamas comprises lavish beachfront residences, a range of top-notch amenities and, of course, a fleet of multihulls.

Ki’ama Bahamas incorporates the same green technology as Silent’s yachts, too. In fact, Silent Resorts claims it is the world’s first fully sustainable solar-powered residence club. In total, the resort will feature 16 stylish, four-bedroom residences, with soaring ceilings of up to 12 feet, outdoor showers, overwater swim patios and private plunge pools. The resort will also offer eight vessels from the Silent 60 and 80 series, all of which are 100 percent solar-electric and come with a full crew.

An aerial view of idyllic Elizabeth Island. Club Ki’ama

“Once we were introduced to Elizabeth Island, we knew it was the perfect location for Ki’ama Bahamas and Club Ki’ama,” John Long, managing partner of Ki’ama Bahamas, told Robb Report via email.

For those looking to join Club Ki’ama, annual membership rates begin at $525,000. This fee gives you shared ownership of the residences and yachts. Membership certainly has its perks, too. You’ll have access to six different private beaches, a tented oceanfront spa, a plunge pool, a fitness room, a game room, an onsite restaurant with a well-stocked bar and a fleet of electric day boats.

The Silent 80 Tri-Deck Catamaran. Silent Yachts

If you’re after something a little more permanent, though, there are eight residences available for purchase starting at $4.25 million. All owners will be able to enjoy a minimum of five weeks of vacation annually, including 10 days on board of a Silent. You can also rent out your property through the company’s management division.

“Whether they choose to stay in a private beachfront home or aboard a remarkable solar-powered yacht, guests can expect an idyllic private Caribbean island escape,” Long added. “Ki’ama is the ideal location for relaxation with white sand beaches, crystal blue waters and untouched natural beauty.”

Looks like a trip to the Bahamas is in order, folks.