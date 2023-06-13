This Luxe New Solar-Powered Resort in Fiji Comes With a Fleet of Zero-Emission Yachts

Silent Yachts is not-so-quietly expanding into high-end hospitality.

The Austrian yard, known for producing innovative solar-electric catamarans, just announced it is building a new emissions-free luxury resort in Fiji. The news comes less than a year after Silent revealed its first solar-powered marina and residences in the Bahamas.

Located on a stunning private island in the Fijian archipelago, the second Silent Resort includes an array of sustainable beachfront residences and an impressive fleet of zero-emission vessels, naturally.

One of the waterfront residences. Silent Resorts

Nestled amid the rugged jungle and sandy beaches will be 28 Silent Estate Residences with either four, five, or six bedrooms, as well as 14 two-bedroom Silent Marina Residences and 10 two-bedroom Silent Beach Club Residences. Each abode is managed by Silent and comes with a number of other perks, too.

Owners will have exclusive access to a number of Silent’s solar-electric tenders, speedboats, and catamarans on which they can sail the stunning coral reef. Seafarers can also make use of Fiji’s first solar-powered Silent Marina, which is dedicated solely to electric yachts.

Silent catamarans docked near the resort. Silent Resorts

In addition, residents will have a complete run of the owners’ clubhouse, a bar and restaurant, a private beach club, and a fully equipped health and wellness center. Not to mention, Fiji’s incredible natural surroundings are fantastic for hikes, walks, and bike trips.

The best part? Anyone who buys a property at Silent Resorts Fiji has the chance to obtain Fijian Residency, allowing them to stay as long as they want in the South Pacific. There are 24 founding memberships currently available and you can opt for co-ownership or whole. Both options come include 24/7 service from the island’s staff.

The residences and beach club. Silent Resorts

“Owners at Silent Resorts can explore the stunning natural surroundings on board the world’s first fully solar-powered yachts, which are seamlessly integrated with the resorts’ pre-engineered, modular, low-impact land-based infrastructure,” Silent Yachts founder and CEO Michael Köhler said in a statement. “In short, we are offering the ultimate Fijian escape to our owners, where the most difficult question they will ever have to answer is: ‘When do we want to go back to our private island paradise?’”

Construction is set to begin on Silent Resort Fiji’s marina and beach club by the end of 2023. Work on the Bahamas location is progressing rapidly and is expected to be fully completed by early 2024.