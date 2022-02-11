Silversea’s Luxe New Cruise Will Sail You All the Way Around South America in 71 Days

Last August, Windstar promised guests a visit to more than 20 countries on a new 79-day European cruise. Come 2024, you’ll be able to embark on a similarly epic journey with five-star liner Silversea—just a little closer to home.

The Monaco-based outfit’s 71-day Grand Voyage South America 2024 cruise will sail you to about 38 destinations in 18 countries in both Central and South America. Also new: Round-trip business-class airfare will be included for the first time as part of the cruise rates. The inaugural trip will kick off on January 4, when you’ll set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on the Silver Nova—a state-of-the-art vessel set to launch in June 2023. Along with claims of being the first hybrid luxury cruise ship to be free of local emissions at port, the ship will be the first in Silversea’s fleet to feature all-balcony suites with 270-degree views from sea to sky. Eight restaurants and numerous bars will also be available on-board to help keep all 728 passengers comfortable and entertained.

Gazing at the trip map, you’ll spot a host of famous destinations and sites, from Peru to the Panama Canal. The trip will start out by sailing all around Latin America before embarking deep inland along the Amazon River to Manaus, which is located in the heart of the rainforest. Among the stops will be a few that are new additions to Silversea’s itineraries, including the Ilhabela port in Brazil. When the ship pulls up there for the first time, passengers will be able to witness the exciting maiden call and an event with port officials, at which they will present a plaque to the vessel to commemorate the date.

Among the city stops are Lima, Buenos Aires and Montevideo, plus an extended three-night stop in Rio d Janeiro. During that final call in Rio, you’ll get to enjoy the city’s lively Carnival celebration, which dates back to the 1600s and is one of the world’s biggest attractions. Other itinerary highlights include exploring Ushaia in the southernmost tip of South America, along with the area’s stunning glaciers and fjords. Closer to the ship’s stateside return on March 15, guests will be able to traverse the Eastern Caribbean, visiting places like Spanish Town, Castries and Bequia.

All along the way, travelers will also experience regional cuisine—on- and off-board—via Silversea’s S.A.L.T program, which stands for “Sea and Land Taste.” Currently available to all travelers who board the company’s Silver Moon ship, the program encourages passengers to “travel with taste” by serving up international dishes that are inspired by your destination. The Silver Nova will house both the upscale S.A.L.T Kitchen for daily meals and the interactive S.A.L.T Lab, where small groups of guests can learn how to cook the meals themselves. You can also go on excursions hosted by the program that allow guests to meet local chefs, have lunch with vineyard owners and more.

Other memorable events on the Grand Voyage South America 2024 will include folklore festivities along the Panama Canal, operatic delights in the Amazon Rainforest, an evening with Bridgetown’s Polo elite and a bespoke heritage tour at the Callao Monumental. Clearly, your days will be more than occupied, but more importantly, you’ll be in experienced hands, as Silversea has been operating its ultra-luxury cruises across all seven continents since launching in 1994.

“The range of experiences on offer with this once-in-a-lifetime voyage is unique,” says Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer of Silversea Cruises, in a statement about the new offering. To find out more, visit the cruise liner’s website for details. Tickets, including round-trip premium airfare, are now available for $48,400 per guest for the complete 71-day trip.