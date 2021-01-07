Singapore’s Shangri-La Hotels Are Offering Guests Nearly $200,000 in Medical Coverage if They Test Positive for Covid-19

The Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Group is going the extra mile for international travelers staying at its Singapore locations. The Hong Kong-based luxury hotel chain is offering guests up to $190,000 (S$250,000) in free medical coverage should they test positive for the Covid-19 virus during their stay.

The complimentary Covid-19 insurance, which is underwritten by AIG, was designed to provide greater peace of mind for those jet setting during these unprecedented times. Shangri-La claims it’s one of the first international outfits to offer such a service.

According to a press release, the policy includes expenses for “medically necessary and reasonable costs” if a guest tests positive for the virus, along with additional accommodation and travel expenses should the guest need to extend their stay for medical reasons.

The Covid-19 medical coverage is available at any four of the group’s hotels gracing the island nation, including Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, JEN Singapore Orchardgateway and JEN Singapore Tanglin. However, the insurance is currently only being offered to international guests traveling to Singapore via the Reciprocal Green Lane or those in possession of an Air Travel Pass.

The Reciprocal Green Lane currently allows essential business and diplomatic travelers from Brunei, Germany, Mainland China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea, while the Air Travel Pass program permits leisure travelers from Australia, Brunei, Mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Travelers from these countries can bypass Singapore’s mandatory 14-day quarantine but they must test negative for Covid-19 prior to departure and again upon arrival. Travelers must also quarantine for one to two days while awaiting the test results and use Singapore’s contact tracing app while in the Lion City. To receive the coverage, available from now until June 30, guests must book a publicly listed rate and they will be automatically covered under the policy at no additional charge.

The Shangri-La group, which comprises more than 100 hotels across 22 countries, chose Singapore to launch the program as the government “has highlighted Covid-19 insurance coverage as a key enabler to rebuilding traveler confidence,” according to the press release.

Singapore is gradually relaxing travel restrictions and looking for ways to bring back tourism after effectively managing the virus. In fact, at time of writing, the city-state has only 210 active Covid-19 cases. Sounds like the perfect place to restore your confidence in traveling.