These 10 Properties Around the World Take Glamping to New Levels of Luxury

Nothing calls to mind the long, languid summers of your childhood quite like a camping trip. And while loading up and heading out into the wild definitely has its appeal, we don’t blame you if you’d rather skip the more nitty-gritty aspects of camping. Luckily for you, the following 10 luxury camps—culled from the best spots around the world—combine the best of those summer trips (think long hikes, plenty of places to swim, and evenings spent cuddled around the fire) with the amenities you’ve developed a taste for as you’ve grown older. All 10 of these sites come complete with plush beds, plenty of booze, and sparkling-clean bathrooms. So, whether you’re looking to sleep between the redwoods on the California coast or would rather settle in for the night on a deserted island, read on to discover our favorite ways to glamp.