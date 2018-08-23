11 Bubble-Fueled Adventures to Toast to This Fall

Rosé season may be coming to a close, but these sparkling-wine-centric trips will have you popping bottles around the world this season.

Peninsula Hong Kong champagne

There’s something about bubbles that make people happy—especially when they’re handed to you in a perfectly chilled flute. Whether your preference is for Prosecco, Cava, sparkling cider, or classic Champagne, enjoying an effervescent drink can instantly put you in a celebratory mood. And what better excuse to indulge than a night at one of your favorite hotels? From Champagne-themed suites and bars pouring rare vintages to sabering classes and lobby vending machines dispensing bubbly on demand, here are 11 ways to toast the season around the world.

