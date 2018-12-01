7 Amazing Winter Vacations for Every Kind of Family

Family vacations can be incredible bonding experiences that create memories that last a lifetime . . . or they can be a total disaster. Which is why it’s worth splurging on the perfect winter break retreat that can satisfy family members of all ages. Of course, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all family vacation—the “nuclear family” is about as rare as triplets these days. So, to make planning a little bit easier, we’ve come up with the perfect winter break trip for seven different types of families. Whether you’re looking for a snow-filled mountain holiday, a quiet beach to get some rest, or an unforgettable Asian adventure, we’ve got you—and your family—covered.