The 8 Most Luxurious New Suites in Europe to Check In to this Summer

From its Mediterranean shores and cultural hot spots to historic sites and balmy, rosé-powered evenings, you don’t need us to remind you that Europe is a perennial favorite for summer vacations. But now, thanks to a host of recently launched luxury suites, we’ve got eight more reasons to squeeze in one more trip across the pond this season. A bi-level Riviera-view perch, a Scottish sanctuary with exclusive perks, and three Italian charmers crafted in designer style are just some of the unforgettable places where you can soak up all the continent has to offer this summer. Read on to discover the rest.