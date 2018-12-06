Why a Heli-Ski Safari Is the Most Thrilling Way to Hit the Slopes

For skiers looking to go off-piste, there’s nothing better than a day spent heli-skiing. But why limit your helicopter-fueled shredding to just one day—or even one place? Instead, luxury hotels and expert outfitters are upping the ante, offering a fresh take on the adventure, with an experience dubbed the heli-ski safari. Instead of skiing one location in one day you get to ski multiple sites (sometimes in different countries) over the course of a few days or weeks—perhaps hitting all four European Alps in one vacation. The trips come with personal guides who will determine the best itinerary for you based on weather, snow conditions, and your mood and desires—the opportunities are endless, and the choice is yours.

From carving first tracks in British Columbia to mountain-chateau-hopping in Europe, read on to discover the ways to up the heli-ski ante.