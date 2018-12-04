10 Spectacular Hotels Decking Their Halls with Holiday Magic

Home may be where the heart is during the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean our homes-away-from-home don’t get in on the holiday spirit. This time of year, the world’s most spectacular hotels deck the halls with elaborate decorations, festive events, and grand dining experiences. Whether you’re opting for a unique escape to get into the holiday spirit, or a classic destination to enjoy eggnog amidst carolers and twinkling lights, there are many elegant options for celebrating Christmas this year. Read on to discover 10 of our favorites—each of which is busting at the seams with holiday magic.