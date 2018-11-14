Eight Boutique Hotels Redefining Southern Hospitality

Though there are plenty of reasons to schedule a weekend away in Nashville, Savannah, or Charleston—seriously good food scenes being one of them—there’s nothing quite like the prospect of settling into a supremely stylish hotel to sweeten the deal. And luckily for the aesthetes among us, each of these three cities, along with other southern hotspots like Chattanooga and New Orleans, have welcomed a fresh crop of boutique hotels over the past six months. So, read on to discover eight of the hottest new boutique hotels in the South—wanderlust guaranteed.