Botswana’s Best New Safari Lodges

Botswana is the quintessential safari experience. Here, luxury and conservation have been carefully combined at exclusive camps that offer the best of both worlds: Creature comforts and epic adventures. Chief among those camps are the innovative lodges of Wilderness Safaris, speckled across the country in some of the most exclusive reserves and concessions in all of Africa.

Head to the Okavango Delta for the traditional safari experience among the Big Five, and you’ll find Wilderness’s new Qorokwe lodge presiding over a pristine pocket of the sprawling 1,900-square-mile region. Or head north to the Linyanti Wildlife Reserve, where Botswana’s best-kept secret for excellent game viewing has gotten even better with the reopening of the brand’s Duma Tau and Savuti camps. Wherever your Botswana adventure takes you, you’ll be in good company—that is, with lions, leopards, cheetahs, giraffes, hippos, and rhinos—all of which Wilderness Safaris has helped thrive in this spectacular savanna.