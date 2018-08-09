Five Luxury Destinations Around the World to Travel to in September The 5

Before the end-of-summer blues get you down, take note: September is one of the best times of year to get away. That’s because in many parts of the world, it’s shoulder season—that off-peak time when the crowds have dissipated, the weather’s still good, and traveling feels just a little bit calmer. Here are a few of the destinations we’re itching to add to our itinerary this month, from buzzy art capitals in Scotland and Japan to Chile’s adventure-filled Lake District.