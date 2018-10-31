The December Travel Hot List

Winter is upon us—and the holidays are on its tail—which means it’s your last chance to get away before the New Year. One last hurrah, if you will. Those who want to escape the cold might be seeking an island fantasy like Anguilla, whose blue-chip resorts are readying themselves for visitors a year after Hurricane Irma. Avid skiers and snowboarders, meanwhile, are likely dreaming of hitting the slopes—whether it’s close to home in Colorado or all the way out among the peaks in Italy. For couples or families looking to embrace the spirit of the holidays, a trip to Berlin checks all of the festive boxes. And adventurers with an urge to unplug may consider traveling across the world to a remote part of Cambodia. With so many options, the hardest part will be deciding where to go—and which trip to save for 2019.