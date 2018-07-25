Ditch Your Hotel Room for an Unforgettable Jungle Tent, Glass Igloo, or Desert Lodge

Expect the unexpected at these six alternative abodes, like the canvas-clad jungle tent in Bali or a translucent glass igloo in Finland.

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

When traveling to exotic locales or breathtakingly picturesque destinations, do you ever find yourself looking for an accommodation that brings you just a little closer to your surroundings?

Imagine settling in for the night inside a translucent bubble high above the Arctic Circle for unparalleled views of the Northern Lights. Or, if you are more of a desert dweller, you can perch yourself along the sand dunes off of Namibia’s Skeleton Coast in a wooden lodge for a long weekend of whale watching along the Atlantic. For those curious travelers eager to ditch the white linens and insulated walls of a traditional hotel room, these six unexpected resorts are calling with whispers of a nature-immersed vacation like no other.

From a leisurely river cruise along the Mekong to the underwater villas in the Maldives, read on for our full list of alternative abodes around the world.

