Ditch Your Hotel Room for an Unforgettable Jungle Tent, Glass Igloo, or Desert Lodge

When traveling to exotic locales or breathtakingly picturesque destinations, do you ever find yourself looking for an accommodation that brings you just a little closer to your surroundings?

Imagine settling in for the night inside a translucent bubble high above the Arctic Circle for unparalleled views of the Northern Lights. Or, if you are more of a desert dweller, you can perch yourself along the sand dunes off of Namibia’s Skeleton Coast in a wooden lodge for a long weekend of whale watching along the Atlantic. For those curious travelers eager to ditch the white linens and insulated walls of a traditional hotel room, these six unexpected resorts are calling with whispers of a nature-immersed vacation like no other.

From a leisurely river cruise along the Mekong to the underwater villas in the Maldives, read on for our full list of alternative abodes around the world.