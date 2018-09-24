Reign Supreme at These 8 Over-the-Top European Castles

Castle hotels have become a dime a dozen—so it’s easy enough to live out some version of your royal fantasies. But what if you had access to a historic and extravagant palace that’s just for you and you alone? Indeed, it’s possible to spend a night (or five) in your very own castle, replete with magnificent grounds, soaring turrets, hidden keeps, and a staff to wait on you hand and foot. Ireland’s many gothic castles and showstopping estates are often the first that come to mind when planning a regal getaway, but we’d recommend venturing beyond the Emerald Isle to find some of the world’s most spectacular castles that you can have all to yourself. Read on to discover eight of our favorite European castles in Italy, France, and beyond where you can let your inner king or queen reign supreme.