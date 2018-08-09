Five Epic Antarctica-Bound Cruise Ships to Book Right Now

An Antarctic cruise is unlike any other cruise in the world. One day, you’re sailing through an enchanting labyrinth of electric-blue glaciers; the next, you’re trekking atop giant ice sheets alongside a colony of waddling Emperor penguins. But this legendary adventure to the ends of the earth is about to get even better, thanks to new expedition ships that are hitting the frigid waters with state-of-the-art technology and A-list luxuries never before seen on the Southern Continent. Here, we take you on board five of Antarctica’s best new ships for an adventure beyond anything Sir Earnest Shackleton could have imagined.