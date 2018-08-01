Five Exclusive-Use Lodges to Take Your Safari to the Next (Ultra-Private) Level

When done right, that sweeping safari excursion you’ve been dreaming of can make you feel like you are completely alone with the lions and elephants (and your knowledgeable guide, of course) on the vast plains of the Maasai Mara or the Okavango Delta. And while heading out to off-the-beaten path destinations is one way to help guarantee that your experience out in the bush isn’t one spent with hundreds of other oglers, renting out an exclusive-use safari lodge kicks things up a seriously luxurious notch. The following five lodges located in the hearts of the continent’s biggest wildlife hotspots feature the classic safari hallmarks—think pools overlooking watering holes teeming with wildlife, game drives led by experts, and a dedication to conservation—along with top-notch design and plush amenities, all engineered to be enjoyed by you and only you.