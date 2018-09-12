Politics as Usual: Five Hotels Home to Notorious Political Scandals

Though we live in an age in which nearly every day seems to bring some fresh, salacious story to the public’s attention, it’s not like things were markedly different in the good old days. The truth is, we’ve always been fascinated by the scandals and shenanigans of the world’s power players. And while news of an affair or some illicit scheme coming to light is titillating enough on its own, having the whole thing unfold in a ritzy hotel (which, can we really blame politicians for having a penchant for?) is the melodramatic cherry on top.

Let’s take a break from the scandals of today to look back at the cause célèbre of seemingly more innocent eras—and the five hotels that gained notoriety for them.