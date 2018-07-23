Forbidden Road Trip: Exploring Shanghai and China’s Golden Triangle with Mercedes-Benz

China’s staggering growth, grand and storied history, and recent modernization have coalesced to make it one of the most intriguing places to visit, no matter how many times you’ve been there before. This time, we head east with travel writer Matthew Askari to experience the Red Dragon in a way few foreigners have: on the road. Here, he drives—and in true Chinese style, is driven—in ultra-luxe, extra-long, feature-laden versions of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans, all produced in China. Read on to track his epic, four-day route through the Golden Triangle region around Shanghai. Wanderlust for an intimate look at the many personalities of this gargantuan, diverse country guaranteed.