Game Watch from the Comfort of the Pool at these 10 African Safari Lodges

With wildebeest migrations underway in East Africa and animals out in full force in safari stars like South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia, wildlife viewing is at its prime this summer and fall in Sub-Saharan Africa. And, thanks to impressive progress made by local conservation efforts, it’s almost impossible not to see the Big Five and then some these days. While going out on game drives is an absolute must, those early wake-up calls take their toll; you are going to need time for some well-deserved R&R. Still, missing out on a lion sighting or a herd of elephants with babies would be disappointing. Luckily, these high-end lodges across the continent have been placed prominently (and thoughtfully) in wildlife-rich areas, and all sport gorgeous pools with sweeping views of the African plains and deltas. Meaning that after mornings out in the bush, you can settle into a floating lounger and wait for the fantastic creatures to come to you.