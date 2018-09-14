Golfer’s Paradise: 6 Resorts and Courses to Stay and Play This Fall

As golfers like Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson (but surprisingly not Jordan Spieth) gear up for the Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club later this month, the final U.S. tournament of the pro tour, we’re strategizing a game of our own—one that will take us to a bevy of new and revitalized courses to keep us swinging long into fall. Building a trip around the greatest game ever played is a serious upgrade to hitting your local links for the thousandth time this year.

That’s the spirit of the following six destinations, which boast world-class golf courses nestled alongside five-star resorts that provide plenty of means for relaxation post-round—think plush suites, indulgent spas, and fine dining. Whether you’re looking to don Ralph Lauren on the Eastern Shore, pack your shorts for the Caribbean, or head to South America in search of something a bit more exotic, consider this your guide to the best spots to play and stay this season.