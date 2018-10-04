Do Not Disturb: 6 Hotels That Put a Priority on Napping

Deplar Farm

One of the pleasures of luxury travel (and luxury in general) is indulging in things you don’t need, but simply desire. It’s not about essentials; it’s about what is sumptuous, if not delightfully superfluous. The perfect example? A wave of luxe hotels and resorts now boasting dedicated spaces for napping. Of course, any room or suite worthy of a five-star rating should have a bed clearly capable of performing nap duties. But these specialized nap rooms—with a pod, bed, or nest designed for that very purpose—take it one step further. There’s something to be said for drifting off cocooned in a hammock or falling asleep while floating in salt water—a gentle breeze, an otherworldly view, or a cloud-like pillow can make a nap revelatory. To that end, read on to discover the following six properties where next-level napping comes standard.

