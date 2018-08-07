10 Hotels That Love Your Dog as Much as You Do

Embarking on a journey with a pet in tow can be a stressful endeavor for you both—but for some, leaving their best friend behind is unthinkable. And now, thanks to a proliferation of plush, pet-centered programs, dog-loving travelers are no longer faced with that difficult choice. Some of our favorite luxury hotels are redefining what it means to be pet-friendly, transforming a policy that once merely tolerated dogs to one that happily embraces man’s best friend with a surprisingly thoughtful—and, admittedly, often delightfully over-the-top—array of amenities.

Read on to discover 10 hotels and resorts that are welcoming dogs in serious style. They offer everything from custom-made pet beds and chef-prepared meals to massages and reiki treatments—meaning that your pup gets to enjoy the jet-set life as much as you do.