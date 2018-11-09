8 Over-the-Top Villas to Call Home for the Holidays

It’s likely you have your holiday travel traditions down pat. Either you head home, settling in for a week of quality family time, or you’re looking to get seriously out of doge. If you’re in the second camp, why not try taking the clan along with you this year? The following eight villas dotted around the globe are all plenty big—with a drool-worthy property on Lake Como sleeping up to 30 (or, you know, three, depending on how much space you need to spread out) and a storybook Chalet sleeping up to 18—and provide a spectacular setting to come together.

All of the properties, from Cape Town to the Cotswolds, are still available to book for Christmas and New Year, and come recommended through some of Robb Report’s favorite villa providers (no vacation rental bait-and-switches here), so your holiday will look every bit as dreamy as you imagined it to be.