The Robb Report Guide to Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv has everything you want in a global city: authentic culture, seaside allure, and a creative scene that is forever evolving. But for every new boutique hotel, innovative restaurant, and envelope-pushing gallery, this sunny metropolis has a historic counterpoint. Here, glossy skyscrapers elbow Bauhaus landmarks, culinary hot spots compete with humble hummus joints, and cutting-edge concept shops border centuries-old markets. Tel Aviv’s greatest contradiction, however, is its status as a progressive and pleasure-seeking oasis in a region often marred by conflict and uncertainty. This energetic second city is one of the first on the list of modern travelers to the Middle East—and we can’t wait to see what it’s going to do next.