Bangkok Is Back

Frenetic, noisy, colorful Bangkok is quite the scene. But the capital of Thailand has a sophisticated side, too. And now that the city has been awarded the illustrious distinction of having its own Michelin guide, it’s officially the new Asian city for foodies. Of course there’s more to Bangkok than gastronomic adventures: The vibrant destination is in the midst of a cultural boom, too, with new shops and classic hotels paving the way to paving the way for busy, beautiful, bustling Bangkok’s next act. Read on for the best restaurants, shops, and hotels the city has to offer.