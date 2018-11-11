These Five Resorts Teach You the New Way to Shred

Move over, skiing and sledding. There’s a new (or, more accurately, really old) winter sport in town: Skijoring. The name derives from the Norwegian word skikjøring, which literally translates to ski driving. It consists of the participant strapping on some skis and leashing themselves to a dog or horse—and then being pulled along in the snow or on ice. It’s just like water skiing, but, you know, with a live animal jetting you across the snow in lieu of a boat. It’s thrilling—and an excellent workout.

While this sport used to be reserved for Scandinavian adventure-seekers, more luxury resorts across the world are offering it to their VIP guests, no prior training required. And often, they’ve put together the ultimate day for you—learning the ropes in beautiful snow-filled areas with a skijoring professional, becoming an expert yourself, and then returning to warmth for an après skijor toast to your success and bravery.

Interested? Read on to discover the five best places to master the art of skijoring.