You Can Now Book a Stay in the Parisian Theater That Inspired ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

Theater lovers, get ready: For one night only, you can have the ultimate Parisian getaway centered around the longest running musical in Broadway history.

Airbnb is now inviting you and a guest to book a one-night stay based on the legendary The Phantom of Opera. And you’ll get to rest your head in the very theater that inspired the masterpiece: the famed Palais Garnier, which opened in 1875. For the first time, the Box of Honour—one of the venue’s most exclusive private viewing spots and usually reserved for top attendees—has been transformed into an elegant bedroom just for you.

The Box of Honor’s elegant bedroom accommodation. THIBAUT CHAPOTOT

In your lavish chamber, you’ll find the chic red-and-gold decor matches the locale’s opulent history, along with a lush king-sized bed and stunning artwork. Plus, you also get the best seat in the house to look out onto the Palais Garnier’s stunning stage.

But the experience doesn’t end at those luxe accommodations. A packed itinerary is included in the fun, with a special musical-themed tour to rarely seen areas within the theatre and a trip to the real underground lake that inspired the masked Phantom’s home, along with the locale’s private archives and dance studios. You’ll also be the VIP attendees for an exclusive recital performed by artists of the Paris Opera Academy, complete with Champagne and light bites, in addition to a private ballet initiation with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers. Before the recital, however, you’ll get the chance to dine in the historic and private Foyer de la Danse, where dancers warm up before they take the stage.

The new offering celebrates the 35th anniversary of the iconic musical, created by Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1986 and based off of author Gaston Leroux’s early 1900s book, that quickly became a global phenomenon upon its debut. Phantom will travel to 15 countries throughout 2023, including a final Broadway performance on April 16, after nearly 14,000 performances in the Big Apple.

“My great-grandfather’s classic story has inspired so many people through the years,” said Véronique Leroux, great-granddaughter of the French novelist and your host for the festivities, in a press statement. “This is the perfect time to honor him and welcome ‘phans’ to the famous setting of his much-loved novel for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.”

The one-of-a-kind stay is available for one night only on Sunday, July 16, 2023, for $40 (roughly 37 euros) in honor of the Box of Honour’s number from the fabled story, plus taxes. Bookings will open on March 1, starting at 9 am PST.