Two Years After Irma, St. Barts’ Resorts Are Back Chicer Than Ever

What could top St. Barts? The Francophone island is gearing up for one of its most spectacular winters yet after much revitalization in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Marking the first season that the island is fully “back,” plenty of Amels and Feadships will be glimmering at the quay in Gustavia.

Prefer to ditch the yacht for land? “The most iconic hotels and villas on the island have truly raised the bar. The newly renovated rooms are chicer than ever,” said Samy Ghachem, managing director of Sereno Hotels, which includes Le Sereno in St. Barts and Il Sereno on Lake Como.

This winter, Le Sereno, a hideaway on the opposite side of the island from Gustavia, is back open for business. First erected in 1980—now rebuilt and revamped following Irma—the resort debuted four new suites in October that overlook the Grand Cul de Sac lagoon, with private pools and the option to connect rooms for a private villa experience. (Bonus: The beach and lagoon in front of Le Sereno form the island’s only protected marine sanctuary, giving you easy access to superb snorkeling and paddleboarding with turtles.)

Come November 20, you can also opt to laze in the sun at Eden Rock–St. Barths, which will reopen after two years of rebuilding. Part of the Oetker Collection, the hotel has a new spa as well as a new bar next to the Sand Bar Restaurant, helmed by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The hotel sits on a rocky promontory surrounded by white sandy beaches, turquoise water and thriving coral reefs teeming with colorful marine life. Best of all, it even has a “‘frosé” trolley. Now, really, what could top St. Barts?