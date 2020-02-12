You Can Have This Impossibly Beautiful Maldives Island All to Yourself for $250,000 per Night

How do you make a trip to the Maldives even more memorable? By staying on your own private tropical island, of course. And the St. Regis Maldives wants to help you make it happen. The resort has just introduced an exclusive experience that presents guests with the keys to serene Vommuli Island for a cool quarter mil per night.

The bespoke private island experience gives up to 154 guests—or just you and your spouse, if you so desire—complete VIP access to the Vommuli Resort’s world-class amenities and impeccable service, not to mention a genuinely rare level of privacy (outside of owning your own island, of course).

You will have their pick of the resort’s 77 breathtaking villas, including the John Jacob Astor Estate, which is the biggest overwater villa in the Maldives. When it comes time to dine, there’ll be no need to join a line. You’ll will be treated to complimentary daily breakfast at the resort’s signature restaurant, Alba, which overlooks a beachfront infinity pool.

On top of that, you will be given daily food and beverage credit to spend at the six unique restaurants and bars across the island. With renowned bottles coming from the award-winning Decanter wine cellar, each glass will a sommelier-grade choice.

After wining and dining, you can head to the state-of-the-art fitness center to work off calories through a variety of workout, including anti-gravity yoga. Or, if deep relaxation is what you want, the Iridium Spa has a comprehensive selection of ayurvedic healing treatments.

Thrillseekers will have unlimited access to an array of non-motorized watersports, and you can go on snorkeling excursions throughout the surrounding crystal-clear waters. The resort also has its own custom Azimut Flybridge 66 Yacht, Norma, which is perfect for day trips and dolphin cruising.

“Our mission has always been to provide a luxurious getaway for our guests and this buyout option seeks to deliver an unprecedented experience, perfect for destination weddings, private parties and other large events,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort private island experience starts at $250,000 per night, and further details can be found on the website. Bon voyage!

Check out more images of the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort below: