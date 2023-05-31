Temple of Luxury? The English Castle From the New ‘Indiana Jones’ Is Offering Exclusive Stays

Indiana Jones has been one of the most beloved film franchises for decades. Now you have the chance to live out the titular archaeologist’s adventures yourself—well, sort of.

Vacation-rental company Crabtree & Crabtree is offering two exclusive stays at the English castle featured in the upcoming installment of the series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Fans can opt for accommodations in either Neville Tower or the Clock Tower of Bamburgh Castle, both with stunning views up and down the Northumberland coast.

A living area in Neville Tower Crabtree & Crabtree

“We are thrilled to offer fans the unique opportunity to stay at Bamburgh Castle,” Emma Crabtree, the company’s founder, said in a statement. “There’s something incredibly special about having the castle to yourself after hours and waking up in such an iconic and historic setting.”

Both lavish digs provide enough space for four adults. Neville Tower features two bedrooms and one bathroom, while the slightly more spacious Clock Tower offers three beds and two baths. In either setting, you’ll find a three-floor layout with open-plan living areas and fully equipped kitchens. It’s likely that you’ll spend a good deal of time exploring your surroundings, though, as guests have access to the castle grounds once other visitors have left (along with complimentary admission to the staterooms during regular operating hours).

A bedroom in the Clock Tower Crabtree & Crabtree

Dating back more than 1,400 years, Bamburgh Castle is one of England’s best-preserved castles, according to Crabtree & Crabtree. Along with its role in the upcoming Indiana Jones flick, it’s the real historical location of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom and that series’ follow-up film, Seven Kings Must Die. Fans of the latter two works will probably be pleased to hear that the castle recently opened an exhibit about the show, including costumes and props used by the main characters.

Even if you’re not a film or TV buff, the well-appointed apartments in the two towers provide a taste of coastal living, where you can cozy up on the couch with a book or explore the nearby beaches. Grab your favorite fedora and you’re all set.

Rates for Neville Tower start at $356 per night. Rates for the Clock Tower start at $387.

Click here to see all the images of Bamburgh Castle.