This Package Lets You Stay at the Mandarin Oriental Miami and Ring in 2022 Aboard a Private Yacht

Omicron is here and wreaking havoc but that doesn’t mean you have to spend your New Year’s Eve alone at home.

Luxury rental community Stay One Degree and the Mandarin Oriental Miami are teaming up to help rescue the holidays. The duo has just launched Stay & Sail, a festive travel package that will allow you to ring in the New Year in safety onboard a yacht off the Florida coast.

Covid-19 cases in the US have sky-rocketed over the last month, thanks in part to the arrival of the Omicron, which is already the dominant strain in the US. Because of that, it looks like socially distanced holiday celebrations are called for again this year, even if you’re vaccinated. Thanks to Stay & Sail, you and your loved ones will be able to do just that and still have a grand old time.

There are two parts to the package. The first is a two-night stay in one of Mandarin Oriental Miami’s Bay View rooms (upgrades are available for an extra charge), which includes an early check-in and a late check-out. You’ll also be able to eat breakfast each day at the hotel’s restaurant, La Mar.

The second part—and the real draw, at least for New Year’s Eve—is private cruise aboard a yacht of your choosing from Stay One Degree’s roster of curated boats. The cruise will be manned by a captain and a full crew, and feature custom catering from the hotel. Limousine travel to and from the marina is also included, ensuring you and your travel party can stay in your bubble as much as possible. You can choose between a full-day sailing, checking out the spots like beaches and sandbars of Biscayne Bay and the waters of Elliot Key and Key Largo, or an evening one that leads into watching the midnight NYE fireworks off the coast.

Pricing starts at $16,000 for four adults and can be booked now through Stay One Degree’s website. If news of sky-high Covid-19 cases has you a little weary of traveling to the Sunshine State in the next two weeks—and with 12,915 new cases in Florida on Tuesday, who can blame you—don’t worry. The Stay & Sail experience isn’t just a New Year’s Eve offer: The package can be booked all the way through April 30 of next year.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day or even Earth Day?