These Luxe U.K. Vacation Rentals Come With a Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Bentley of Your Choice

If you get the keys to a castle on vacation, shouldn’t you get a sweet ride, too?

That’s the rationale behind a new program from rental company StayOne, which will ensure there is a suitably stylish car waiting in the driveway of your next (temporary) pad in the United Kingdom.

StayOne teamed up with Auto Vivendi for the new endeavor. Billed as the world’s largest private members’ supercar club, the British outfit has a fleet of four-wheelers collectively worth nearly $7 million (£6 million) that will be available to guests staying at any of StayOne’s properties across the pond.

The AutoVivendi fleet at a StayOne property in the Cotswolds. StayOne

Although the company has roughly 4,000 lavish rentals in more than 250 destinations, the new car service is currently only available with U.K. escapes. Fortunately, the portfolio is brimming with some truly breathtaking English abodes. The team at StayOne has also taken the liberty of mapping out driving routes from respective properties.

A Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica in the English countryside. StayOne

Starting at one tony estate in Somerset, for instance, you can journey along the jaw-dropping Cheddar Gorge. Considered one of the country’s most scenic drives, the road stretches 14 miles and features 22 bends.

A Georgian mansion in Somerset. StayOne

Beginning at another decidedly modern mansion situated near the quaint English town of Lechlade-on-Thame, you can take a leisurely drive through the Cotswolds and see some of Britain’s most charming villages.

A lakeside home in Lechlade-on-Thame. Maria Barricart/StayOne

It’s not just England, either. From one Georgian mansion, you can take scenic the North Coast 500 to see 516 miles of Scotland’s incredible coastline. From another castle, you can journey four hours from the Scottish Highlands to the rugged Outer Hebrides.

A spectacular castle in Perthshire. StayOne

The hard part will be picking your wheeled companion. Auto Vivendi’s lineup includes the latest models from luxury nameplates including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley. You can jump behind the wheel of a Ferrari F8 Spider, an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, or a Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner, for example. The car can be delivered directly to your vacation home or you can collect it from one of Auto Vivendi’s outposts.

An elegant Scottish estate in East Lothian. StayOne

The kicker is you will have to be part of the Auto Vivendi club to enjoy this perk. The Membership fee is about $2,500, while the annual fees range from roughly $20,000 to $143,000 depending on usage. StayOne rentals, meanwhile, will set you back anywhere from $200 to $33,000 per night depending on the caliber of the property. But if you enjoy the best of the best at home, wouldn’t you want to do the same thing on vacation?