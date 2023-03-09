You Can Now Book a Stay at Ted Lasso’s Favorite English Pub

Believe it—the English pub where Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and his rowdy AFC Richmond crew like to hang out is now on Airbnb.

The Crown & Anchor in London, which is actually known as The Prince’s Head IRL, will be offering overnight stays for you and up to three friends this October. Booking will open up on March 21, which coincides with the return of the Apple TV+ series that’s set to premiere on March 15. Per the travel company, the host is the award-winning show’s cheeky barmaid Mae, played by Annette Badland.

The Crown & Anchor from Ted Lasso is opening for bookings on Airbnb Henry Woide/Airbnb

During your time at the establishment, there will be plenty of traditional pub fare to chow down on. Though, if you prefer freshly baked biscuits in the morning, those will be there too—along with tea, aka garbage water. In your spare time, you and your guests can challenge each other to a game of darts à la Ted and Rupert or show off your karaoke skills like when Rebecca sang “Let it Go” from Frozen. To top it off, all of this can (and should) be done while you’re decked out in AFC Richmond gear that will be provided.

The English pub is located in Richmond, London Henry Woide/Airbnb

“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond—it’s where friends, colleagues and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” Badland said in a statement, acting as Mae. “That’s why I’m pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ‘til we die!”

The three, one-night stays will take place on October 23, 24 and 25. The getaway is priced at £11 ($13)—which according to the listing is “a nod to the number of players on the pitch.” Bookings will open on March 21 at 1 pm EST.

