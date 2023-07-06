This Stunning Private Island Off the Australian Coast Has One Residence—and You Can Have It to Yourself This Fall

If the tune of elite travel in 2023 is luxe isolation, then Chris Morris is ready to add a unique voice to the choir. Come November, the Morris Group founder and executive chairman will unveil the latest string in his bow—Pelorus Private Island, nestled in the tropical Palm Island group off northeastern Australia.

“It will be, unquestionably, the best in Australia,” says Morris, whose portfolio also includes nearby Orpheus Island. “The unparalleled levels of privacy and personalized service will attract a calibre of premium travelers not often seen in this part of the world.”

Unparalleled is right. The lavish four-suite dwelling on Pelorus is the only structure on the island. The Crusoe-meets-Gucci sanctuary is the only option in the region where monied travelers looking for their own Avalon Down Under don’t have to compromise between luxury and seclusion. Previously, you would have had to settle for sharing the island with a resort or booking out multiple residences.

In a nod to the region’s architectural history, the abode is a chic-but-understated Queenslander designed by Melbourne architect David Dubois.

Just one four-bedroom crowns the island. The rest is an empty natural playground. Courtesy of Pelorus Private Island

“It’s more about being a homestead, to keep the focus on the natural beauty,” says Morris, comparing it to his other recent venture, Mount Mulligan Lodge. Depending on group needs, the support staff can include a personal chef (handpicked from one of Morris’s yachts in the Med), a steward, a manager, and an events team.

Accessed via a 30-minute helicopter trip from Townsville, or a short hop from your superyacht, the residence is nestled against unspoiled littoral rainforest at the rear. Step out of the front door and you’re a crab’s whisker from the Coral Sea.

“Pelorus is pretty unique in the Palm Island group because of its sandy beach,” says Morris. The shallows are pristine and sandy, though you only have to swim about 20 meters to see a reef that would make David Attenborough swoon.

Chris Morris is the brains behind the private island operation. Willem-Dirk du Toit

The proximity of reefs and azure water makes it perfect for snorkelers. Should you find yourself chatting to your volleyball and wanting to venture out, there are a range of bespoke activities available. Guests will have access to two 35-meter boats if desired, while a 61-foot game boat is in the works for those who have bigger fish to fry. Nearby Hinchinbrook Island is Australia’s largest island national park, offering hikes, waterfalls, and rare flora and fauna. Add in guided Jet-Ski and Seabob tours, as well as a trip to the Museum of Underwater Art, and you’ll feel as though the archipelago is your private playground.

The shallow beach and no jetty means that most boats can’t land at the island, giving you natural protection from stickybeaks and autograph-seekers. For guests, this won’t be an issue—the island comes with an Iguana Yachts amphibious boat, one of only a handful in Australia. The steep shelf a little further out means you can keep your yacht within arm’s reach, though.

In fact, Morris likens the experience to being on one of his boats.

“I call it my motor yacht, Pelorus,” he says. “You have only the people there needed to make it a successful service.”

Prices start at from roughly $13,357 per night, minimum three-night stay.