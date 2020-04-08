Quantcast
// RR One

14 Stunning Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings You Can Tour From Your Laptop

Bring on that sweet architectural relief.

Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater Andrew Pielage courtesy of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy

Frank Lloyd Wright once said, “TV is chewing gum for the eyes.” So we can only imagine how he would’ve felt about a virtual tour of his work. But desperate times call for escapist fodder, Frank. Now, design buffs can pore over more than a dozen of the prolific architect’s sites without leaving their laptops.

That’s all thanks to a new initiative called #WrightVirtualVisits which kicked off on Thursday, April 2, and will continue every Thursday for six weeks. The project will showcase a spate of the famous architect’s seminal structures, giving the public an opportunity to virtually wander each space while still adhering to social distancing measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

The project was established by The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the Unity Temple Restoration Foundation, with the goal of raising public awareness for all of these landmark structures. Most of the sites have had to shut their doors, just when they were gearing up for the spring touring season to begin.

“These measures are crucial to slowing the spread of Covid-19 and protecting the staff, volunteers, and visitors who usually fill these extraordinary spaces with life,” the Conservancy said in a press release. “It is precisely at this time, when so many are shut inside, that we need to experience beauty and inspiration.”

Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Taliesin West  Andrew Pielage

The short tours will be posted to each site’s Facebook and Instagram feeds every Thursday. So far, 14 properties have signed up to the initiative, including Fallingwater, Taliesin West, Graycliff, Unity Temple, Hollyhock House, Ebsworth Park, Gordon House, Samara and more.

The Conservancy also expects other sites will join as the program develops. Since the acclaimed 20th-century architect has more than 500 completed designs to his name, this could become quite the tour.

“Wright’s works bring people together in harmony with the natural world, reminding us that we are all connected, even when we’re apart,” the Conservancy said.

We couldn’t agree more. You can find the full list of participating properties and their social media handles on the Conservancy’s website. In the meantime, check out a few of the striking sites that have signed up to the project below:

Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Taliesin West  Andrew Pielage

Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater

Fallingwater  Andrew Pielage courtesy of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy

Fallingwater, Pennsylvania, America'FALLINGWATER' DESIGNED BY FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT, PENNSYLVANIA, AMERICA - 2005

Fallingwater  Alisdair Macdonald/Shutterstock

Frank Lloyd Wright's Unity Temple Chicago

Unity Temple  Wikicommons

Hollyhock House exterior Los Angeles.

Hollyhock House  Eye Ubiquitous/Shutterstock

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad