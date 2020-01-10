Thirdhome’s New ‘Reserve’ Program Will Offer Luxury High-Worth Homes for Vacation Exchange

If you’ve got a luxury second (or third, or fourth) home, becoming a member of Thirdhome should be a no brainer. Founded by Wade Shealy, the luxury travel club offers home and yacht exchanges and rentals around the world, with the stock currently at over 11,000 available properties in 95 countries. Unlike some other exchange companies, every property enrolled has to be the member’s vacation home (not a primary residence), there’s no annual fee (just a rental fee each time you book), you don’t exchange homes (or money) directly with another member, and every property is vetted for quality of location, furnishings, and value. But even with all the focus on offering a five-star service, some members felt they wanted an even higher-level experience—so Thirdhome has just launched a Reserve level of high-worth residences, as well as a collection of small-group Adventures led by experts in their fields.

“The Reserve came about from members who loved the concept of Thirdhome and of a private home exchange, but felt like they wanted even more exclusivity on who would be staying in their homes,” explains Shealy. “Additionally, they wanted to know that the homes they would have access to exchange with were equitable to their own,” which, if rented on the open market, “can go upwards of $25,000-$50,000 a week.”

Accordingly, the homes in the Reserve collection have an average value of $5 million (with some coming in at $50 million), and often come with staff, lots of bells and whistles and unique design elements. All bookings are handled by the Reserve team to guarantee a hassle-free experience, so members will not book directly from the inventory available on a website, but instead view the portfolio of homes (via images and drone footage) and reach out to the team to handle the arrangements.

And the portfolio is impressive. In Mykonos, for example, the nine-bedroom, three-floor Villa Artemis features unbeatable views, the latest tech, and dining table crafted from a century-old wooden caique boat, while in Kenya, the Alfajiri Cliff Villas offer private in-villa dining and a Turret Suite with 270-degrees of the Indian Ocean. In England, meanwhile, you can gather a group of 20 for a stay at the Langley House, an 18th-century Georgian mansion set in 85 acres of parkland—and featuring its own cellar night club with dance floor and DJ station.

Reserve members can also use a full concierge service to organize excursions, experiences, and services during their stay, and also have access to the regular Thirdhome Exchange inventory, Inner Circle events and experiences, and the Thirdhome Adventures.

For now, membership to THIRDHOME Reserve is invitation-only, but interested parties can contact Giles Adams, President of Europe and THIRDHOME Reserve, to learn more.

In keeping with the desire for more exclusive experiences, the company has also introduced a new level to their Adventures & Curated Journeys program—a collection of small-group trips led by experts, some of whom may also be members. “A couple of years ago, we planned a few trips exclusively for our top-tier members that were smaller and more intimate in nature, with all the details pre-planned,” explain Shealy. “These trips gave travelers the chance to not only connect with the culture, but with others on the trip who also appreciated the elevated experiences. We realized we were on to something, (so have) expanded these opportunities to our entire club, as well those who might not own a luxury second home, but who appreciate and prefer this type of experience.” Trips wills still be kept small, highly-organized and well-curated, he adds, “so that our members don’t have to spend any time worrying about the details. They show up ready to become fully immersed in the trip and experience.” As a plus, the company was able to tap members and friends of The Club who are known in their industry to lead these trips and offer one-of-a-kind experiences—so you can join Mariel Hemingway to explore her grandfather’s Havana, go diving with Jean-Michel Cousteau, and savor wine regions with Robert Mondavi. Adventures are open to non-THIRDHOME Members; see more about the application process here.