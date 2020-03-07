You Can Now Rent This 16th-Century Seaside Italian Fortress

Seaside getaways might conjure images of reclining chairs on sandy beaches, but one former fortress constructed during the 16th century is turning that notion on its head.

Forte San Giorgio is nestled on a cliffside in Capraia, Italy, hovering 500 feet above the waves surrounding the Tuscan archipelago. Originally built by Genoan soldiers––complete with a grand watchtower––it has somehow weathered the centuries and the passing of multiple empires. Thanks to London-based company The Thinking Traveller, the stunning property is now available to rent.

The entire 37,000-square-foot structure underwent a substantial renovation, transforming it into something of a (massive) single-family home with 11 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and two pools. All of these amenities are spread across five buildings constructed on multiple levels throughout the compound. The central dwelling has three levels, one of which features an expansive kitchen designed in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Riccardo De Pra. And if guests plan on having parties, the primary dining area can easily accommodate up to 30 people with room to spare.

Every airy wing is furnished in a contemporary Mediterranean-style integrated with modern technological touches like smart TVs and high-speed internet. “We wanted to make it contemporary while respecting the history,” owner Hilary Riva told the New York Times.

Four large terraces accent the fortress with stunning vistas. The Sunset Terrace, for example, is home to one of the two pools and comes with a bar in the case you want to take a sip while you dip. Sweeping views of the nearby lighthouse and port make it a prime spot to dine al fresco.

As a bonus, the property includes an area to play badminton, and a 656-foot-long path provides access to the ocean below. Meanwhile, a small on-onsite staff sees to any additional needs guests may have during their tenure.

Rental prices range from $28,491 to $59,673 per week. See more photos of Forte San Giorgio below: