Quantcast
// RR One

Starting at $40,000, This Private Jet Experience Gets You VIP Status at Pebble Beach’s Premier Auto Show

Whether you’re a gearhead or av-geek, Schubach Aviation has got you covered with this VIP private jet experience to the 69th annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance luxury car show.

Schubach Challenger 350 Photo: Courtesy of Schubach

Each August, auto enthusiasts descend upon the luxury Pebble Beach resort and golf club for the Concours d’Elegance, one of the country’s premier car shows. Celebrating both classic collector cars (which are displayed on the golf course’s 18th fairway) and debuts of new luxury vehicles, the multi-day Concours attracts guests from all over the world—though not all will enjoy access to the event’s most exclusive happenings. This year, thanks to private jet charter operator Schubach Aviation, you could be one of the lucky few with VIP access—for a minimum price of $40,000.

Related

Schubach Challenger 350

Schubach Challenger 350  Photo: Courtesy of Schubach

As a value-add for its private jet clients, Schubach Aviation offers an Elevated Excursions program of one-of-a-kind experiences presented in conjunction with an array of partners. Examples include private shopping and dining in Las Vegas, sommelier-led vintage wine tastings in Napa and the chance to drive Lamborghini’s around the track at the members-only The Thermal Club in La Jolla. For the main day (August 16) of this year’s Concours, the Elevated Excursions experience features a bespoke itinerary that includes access to some of the day’s VIP events.

It all starts with a private jet flight to Pebble Beach, during which passengers will be treated to ultra-premium House of Carbonadi vodka imported from Northern Italy and Russian oscietra caviar from Black River caviar. (Travel can be arranged from any location and the number in the party determines the size of the jet and the rates; for example, a group of 8-10 guests will run approximately $40,000.)

Concours d’Elegance

Concours d’Elegance  Photo: Courtesy of Schubach

Once at the Concours, your custom itinerary will include entry to private auto hospitality events from Bentley, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce, at which you’ll be among the first to view concept, limited-edition vehicles, and engage with the teams from these marques. Later, you’ll enjoy cocktails at the landmark Lodge at Pebble Beach, private dining at the Rolls-Royce Villa, while during the day, you’ll also be granted entry to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering—an ultra-exclusive, lottery ticket-only event that presents rare cars and motorcycles in a garden party setting. To book, contact Schubach Aviation directly.

More Destinations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you.
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad