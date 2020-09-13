This Socially Distanced Tour of Santa Cruz Offers a Local’s View of its Natural and Culinary Wonders

Until now, Wertz has operated mostly in southern Europe. But with international travel still unpredictable, Uncovr has launched itineraries closer to home in the Santa Cruz Mountains of California. “We’ve all been forced to turn our gaze from far horizons to our immediate communities, perhaps looking with new eyes and a newfound sense of wonder at the surroundings we often take for granted,” says Wertz, who adds that creating a trip in his own backyard allowed him to rediscover his hometown. “It’s truly special here,” he says.

Wertz says Santa Cruz offers “incredible wines, breathtaking natural scenery and a richly varied organic-farming scene.” With privacy and social distancing top of mind for most travelers, Wertz has curated the wine-driven Deep Into Santa Cruz itinerary, a full-day tour that whisks travelers around the Santa Cruz Mountains in Tesla SUVs. Guests will visit local markets, go for a sail on the O’Neill Catamaran and explore natural wine vineyards, including a (socially distanced) dinner with a local vintner. For clients who choose the optional two-night tour, accommodations include the swank, cliffside Post Ranch Inn or the stunning, secluded Ventana, in Big Sur. “It’s a smaller footprint and will allow us to be very nimble,” says Wertz, who’s ultimately aiming to create more sustainable trips (hence the Tesla SUVs). “Along the way, we’ll be joined by passionate storytellers who share what makes Santa Cruz such a unique and memorable place to discover.” All the more reason to save Puglia and Portugal for 2021.