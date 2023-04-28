Uber’s Lavish Horse-Drawn Carriage Will Take You Through a London Park for King Charles’s Coronation

It looks like King Charles won’t be the only one galavanting around London in a lavish horse-drawn carriage next week.

Uber is rolling out a special “Coronation Carriage” to celebrate the crowning of the monarch on May 6. The charming ride will be available between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on May 3, 4, and 5 for trips around the city’s 76-acre Dulwich Park ahead of the ceremony.

The move comes after research by the ride-share giant revealed that almost half of Brits (48 percent) said they’d love to experience the majesty of a horse-drawn carriage. Who wouldn’t? Carriages have long been used to transport royals and remain a status symbol. The King and Queen Consort will ride to and from the coronation in two different gilded coaches, in fact: the relatively modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach and the historic Gold State Coach that dates back to the 18th century.

The carriage’s statuettes mirror those of the original coaches. Kieran Cleeves/Uber

Although Uber’s design isn’t on par with the palace’s duo, it has been described as “beautifully ornate.” Taking design cues from previous royal carriages, the regal replica is adorned with statuettes that mirror those on the original coaches. The interior is outfitted with plush seats, embroidered cushions, and fancy throws to ensure passengers feel like royalty.

The carriage will be pulled by four white horses. Kieran Cleeves/Uber

The King’s two coaches will be pulled by six and eight Windsor Greys, respectively. Uber’s Coronation Carriage, meanwhile, will be drawn by four white horses. Each horse will, of course, be dressed up in their finest Coronation wear to complement the carriage. (In honor of the horses, Uber will make a donation to a UK charity called Spana that supports the welfare of working animals.)

It’s worthwhile pointing out there are a few companies already running carriage rides throughout London, but the existing experiences don’t seem to offer as much pomp as Uber’s.

The interior is outfitted with plush seats. Kieran Cleeves/Uber

“What better way to celebrate one of the most significant events of 2023 than by riding like King Charles III in a horse-drawn carriage,” Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said in a statement.

To ride the Coronation Carriage, head to the Carriage Drive entrance of Dulwich Park and the dedicated concierge will book your trip through the app. A limited number of rides will be available each day.

