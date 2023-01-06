Forget the Jet. These New Luxe Road Trips Let You Explore Europe in Porsches, Lambos, Ferraris and More.

It’s no secret that Americans love road trips. In fact, a recent study conducted by OnePoll revealed that three in four (73 percent) travelers in the US prefer to drive rather than fly. The hard part is finding new routes to explore. That’s where Ultimate Driving Tours (UDT) comes in.

The international outfit, which has been crafting luxe road trips and motorsport experiences for the past decade, has just rolled out five European itineraries for 2023. The specially curated adventures will allow petrolheads to drive prized supercars through the Old Continent’s breathtaking landscapes, with pit stops at top-notch local restaurants, hotels and bars. On top of that, you’ll partake in exclusive experiences geared toward auto enthusiasts.

UDT’s signature Monaco Grand Prix Tour, which runs across 10 days in late May, allows drivers to enjoy the legendary F1 race aboard a chartered superyacht before hightailing through five countries to Zurich. The six-day Le Grand Tour Provence, meanwhile, gives travelers a chance to put the pedal to the metal in the Cote d’Azur and includes stays at luxury hotels throughout Provence and Nice. Again, you’ll have the chance to watch the Grand Prix from a superyacht with cocktails, Champagne and canapes.

You’ll be able to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from a superyacht. Ultimate Driving Tours

For those after la dolce vita, the Supercar Tour d’Italia showcases the best food, wine, cars and hotels in Italy. Across seven day, you’ll zig-zag through Bologna, Maranello, Verona, Bormio, St Moritz and Lake Garda, before finishing at the famed Italian Grand Prix. Oh, you’ll also catch some Zs in a historic Italian castle. Similarly, the six-day Taste of Tuscany Supercar Tour lets you explore the historic wine region and includes stops at vineyards, Michelin-star eateries and five-star hotels.

You’ll have the opportunity to drive a supercar on famous F1 circuits. Matt Hull

As its moniker implies, the seven-day World Champions F1 Tour is designed for motorsport fans. You’ll have the chance to drive some of the fastest four-wheelers on some of the most famous race circuits in Monte Carlo, Maranello, Monza and Imola.

You can pick any car from UDT’s fleet for your European adventure. Peter Wartha

Speaking of cars, UDT has quite the fleet. For each adventure, you are able to helm an Aston Martin DB11, Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Ferrari Portofino, Lamborghini Aventador S, Lamborghini Huracán Performante, McLaren 720S, Mercedes AMG GT, Porsche 911 Turbo or a Corvette C8.

The tours range from between $13,000 and $25,000 per person. Just one question remains: Who’s your driving partner?